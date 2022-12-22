Southwest Airlines Stock Has Shed 30% Since Late 2019: Here's Why

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) stock price lost more than 30% from $54 in 2019 end to around $37 currently, primarily due to unfavorable changes in its P/S multiple. During this period, the company’s sales have remained roughly flat and there was even a rise in the outstanding share count. Additionally, over the same period, the S&P 500 returned around 20%, meaning that Southwest stock has strongly underperformed the index since 2019-end.

In our interactive dashboard, Why Southwest Airlines Stock Moved: LUV Stock Has Lost 32% Since 2019, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) LUV’s Total Revenue has remained roughly flat around $22 billion, the same level it was at in 2019

LUV’s total revenue initially dropped from $22.4 billion in FY 2019 to $9 billion in FY 2020 due to the pandemic.

However, revenues have strongly recovered since, jumping to $15.8 billion in FY ’21, and now stand much higher at $22.7 billion on an LTM basis, still at the same level as FY ’19.

One of the major airlines of the United States, almost 90% of Southwest’s sales came from the Passenger segment as of FY ’21, standing at around $14 billion, with Freight and Other sales bringing in the remaining 10% of sales in FY ’21.

For additional details about LUV’s revenues and comparison to peers, see Southwest Airlines (LUV) Revenue Comparison

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) decreased 5.4% from $40.69 in 2019 to $38.50 currently

LUV’s revenue rose marginally from $22.4 billion in 2019 to $22.7 billion currently, while the outstanding share count rose from 551.2 million in 2019 to 589.4 million currently.

Due to this, RPS has dropped from $40.69 in FY ’19 to $38.50 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for LUV rose strongly from 1.3x in 2019 to 3x by 2020 end, but has pulled back to 1x currently, even lower than its 2019 level

LUV’s P/S multiple rose to around 3x by late 2020, on the back of rising investor expectations surrounding increased demand for the company’s airline services.

However, due to the current geopolitical tensions and increased economic uncertainty weighing on the broader markets, the P/S multiple has pulled back, currently standing at around 1x.

For additional details about the company stock returns, and comparison to peers, see Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock Return Comparison.

