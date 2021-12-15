Southwest Airlines Stock: Analysts See 39% Upside Potential

Southwest Airlines (LUV) is one of the leading airlines in the United States. The company has its headquarters in Dallas, Texas.

I am bullish on Southwest Airlines because its strong competitive advantages, optimistic growth outlook, strong Wall Street backing, and undervalued share price make it look like it could be a good time to add shares. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Strengths

Southwest Airlines is the world's biggest low-cost carrier and a low-cost carrier that is also a Legacy carrier. The airline has scheduled services to 121 destinations in the U.S. and 10 other countries.

Southwest Airlines had the distinction of carrying more domestic passengers than any other U.S. airline as of 2018. Currently, the company serves 45 states and several destinations in Central America and hires 60,000 employees.

The company also has a unique business model since it allows free checked baggage abroad its airplanes, uses a rolling hub and a point-to-point network and doesn't have a change fee. It also only uses Boeing 737 jets in its fleet. It operates 4,000 on peak days.

Recent Results

Southwest Airlines' third quarter 2021 operating revenues were $4.7 billion, up 161% year over year. Still, revenue saw a reduction of 17% compared with the third quarter of 2019 because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RASM, or operating revenue per available seat miles, was $0.1207 showing a decrease of 15.7% compared with the third quarter of 2019, attributed chiefly to the 15% decrease in passenger revenue and a decrease of 2.8 points in load factor.

Although the impact in the third quarter was less severe than early pandemic cases, the operating revenue in August was impacted by $100 million and in September was impacted by $200 million. Despite the reduced demand, operating revenues reached 83%, and passenger revenues reached 87% of 2019 levels, which indicates a strong demand for air travel among customers.

Southwest Airlines says it is encouraged by the improvement in revenue trends as COVID-19 cases decline. However, it says the effects of the third quarter of 2021 booking cancelations will linger in the fourth quarter, impacting sales by approximately $100 million.

Despite anticipating more headwinds, the company has kept its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021 unchanged.

Valuation Metrics

Southwest Airlines' stock looks pretty attractive at the moment as its forward enterprise-value-to-EBITDA ratio is only 8.3x compared to its five-year average of 16.6x.

EBITDA is expected to continue growing with a 95.8% growth rate in 2021 and a 2106% growth rate in 2022. That said, the total EBITDA generated in 2022 will still be roughly 23% less than the amount generated in 2019, indicating that the company still has a long runway towards full recovery.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Southwest Airlines earns a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys, four Holds, and one Sell rating assigned in the past three months. Additionally, the average Southwest Airlines price target of $54.87 puts the upside potential at 39%.

Summary and Conclusion

Southwest Airlines is one of the best, if not the best, airlines in the United States. It offers excellent customer service, has a reputation for very affordable prices, and has a large flight network that is growing.

Because of this, its customers are very loyal, enabling the company to weather the pandemic-related headwinds better than many airline companies.

On top of that, the stock price looks quite reasonable, if not deeply undervalued, based on an enterprise-value-to-EBITDA ratio basis. Wall Street analysts seem to confirm this with their overwhelmingly bullish sentiment on the stock. As a result, it might be a good time for investors to consider adding shares and building a position.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Samuel Smith did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

