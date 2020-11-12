US Markets
Southwest Airlines says revenue improvement slowed in recent weeks

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday it has seen a slowdown in revenue improvement in recent weeks for the months of November and December, at a time when COVID-19 cases are rising in the United States.

"While the company expected the election to impact trends, it is unclear whether the softness in booking trends is also a direct result of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases," Southwest said. (https://bit.ly/2UkhfyH)

