Southwest Airlines Returns To Costa Rica In June

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Friday announced that it will restart daily service to both international airports in Costa Rica: Liberia, Guanacaste, and the capital region, San Jose, beginning in June 2021.

"We're excited to continue reestablishing previously served international service by reuniting the warm Hospitality of Costa Rica with the Heart and value of Southwest," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. "We're seeing more demand for our international routes that already take our Customers to Aruba, Cancun, Cozumel, Havana, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, and Punta Cana."

Southwest will resume daily nonstop service to Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica , and San Jose, Costa Rica, on June 6, 2021, with additional connecting service to cities in the U.S., offering fares as low as $129 one-way from Houston to Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica, and San Jose, Costa Rica.

