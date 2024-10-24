Southwest Airlines Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

An announcement from Southwest Airlines ( (LUV) ) is now available.

Southwest Airlines reported a net income of $67 million for Q3 2024, with record operating revenues of $6.9 billion and liquidity of $10.4 billion. The airline’s strategic ‘Southwest. Even Better.’ plan is focused on enhancing financial performance and achieving a ROIC of at least 15% by 2027. Despite challenges like Hurricane Milton, the company expects revenue growth in Q4 2024, supported by robust travel demand and strategic initiatives such as capacity moderation and revenue management improvements.

