Southwest Airlines reports first quarterly profit in two years

CHICAGO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N on Thursday reported its first quarterly profit, without U.S. government aid, in two years on the back of strong holiday travel demand.

On an adjusted basis, the Texas-based carrier reported a profit of 14 cents per share for the quarter through December, compared with a loss of $1.29 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, had expected the airline to report a profit of 7 cents per share.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Jason Neely)

