Southwest Airlines reinstates quarterly dividend

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N on Wednesday reinstated its quarterly dividend program more than two years after suspending it in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as demand for travel shows no signs of easing despite an economic slowdown.

The company declared a third-quarter cash dividend of 18 cents per share.

"Our fourth-quarter 2022 outlook remains strong, and we have a solid plan for 2023," Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan said in a statement.

The quarterly dividend will be paid on Jan. 31, Southwest added.

