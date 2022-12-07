Southwest Airlines reinstates quarterly dividend

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N said on Wednesday it reinstated its quarterly dividend program more than two years after suspending it in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. carrier declared a third-quarter cash dividend of 18 cents per share.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

