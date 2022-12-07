Commodities
Southwest Airlines reinstates quarterly dividend

Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

December 07, 2022 — 06:52 am EST

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N said on Wednesday it reinstated its quarterly dividend program more than two years after suspending it in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. carrier declared a third-quarter cash dividend of 18 cents per share.

