Southwest Airlines To Reduce Staff At 4 Airports

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Thursday announced a decision to reduce stafff in ground operations at four airports, effective June 1, 2025.

The airline, in a memorandum to the employees, said the airports Baltimore/Washington International, Los Angeles International Airport, San Jose Mineta International and Hollywood Burbank are overstaffed and workforce will be arranged based on flight activity. The impacted employees will have an opportuity to remain with Southwest airline and to apply for open positions in various locations.

The company plans to finalise the option by March 31, 2025. Reports suggest that ticket agents, flight attendants, pilots or ground crews will not be affected.

