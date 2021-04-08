Commodities
Southwest Airlines recalls over 2,700 flight attendants for summer

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

April 8 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines LUV.N said on Thursday it is recalling over 2,700 flight attendants from leave to support its summer schedule, ending a voluntary furlough program introduced during the coronavirus pandemic as travel demand waned.

As more Americans become vaccinated, Southwest is among U.S. airlines signaling a recovery and trying to prepare for pent-up demand for domestic leisure travel.

Last week, the low-cost airline said it had recalled 209 pilots from a similar voluntary leave program.

Both recalls take effect on June 1.

The Dallas-based airline said it still has other employees participating in the voluntary extended time-off program, including 800 pilots.

