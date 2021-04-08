Southwest Airlines recalls over 2,700 flight attendants for summer

April 8 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines LUV.N said on Thursday it is recalling all flight attendants who joined a voluntary extended time-off program introduced last year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Southwest, among U.S. airlines signaling a recovery in pandemic-hit demand, said the recall affects more than 2,700 flight attendants and will take effect on June 1.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Leslie Adler)

