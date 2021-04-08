Commodities
LUV

Southwest Airlines recalls over 2,700 flight attendants for summer

Contributor
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Southwest Airlines said on Thursday it is recalling all flight attendants who joined a voluntary extended time-off program introduced last year during the coronavirus pandemic.

April 8 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines LUV.N said on Thursday it is recalling all flight attendants who joined a voluntary extended time-off program introduced last year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Southwest, among U.S. airlines signaling a recovery in pandemic-hit demand, said the recall affects more than 2,700 flight attendants and will take effect on June 1.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LUV

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk

    Nasdaq Global Indexes Head of Product Development Patrick Wolf and WestWater Research Principal Matthew Payne join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks​ to discuss the methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular