Southwest Airlines Reaches Tentative Deal With Flight Attendants' Union For New Labor Contract

March 20, 2024 — 08:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) announced Wednesday it has reached a Tentative Agreement with the Transport Workers Union Local 556 (TWU 556) for a new labor contract covering the Company's nearly 20,000 Southwest Airlines Flight Attendants.

TWU 556 will provide details directly to Flight Attendants about the agreement and the voting process. Since October 2022, nine Southwest workgroups have ratified new agreements.

