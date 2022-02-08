Markets
LUV

Southwest Airlines Reaches Tentative Agreement With Union On Terms Of New Contract For Dispatchers

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Transport Workers Union Local 550 (TWU 550) for the more than 400 Southwest Airlines Dispatch Employees.

The Tentative Agreement covers all Southwest Airlines Flight Dispatchers, Assistant Dispatchers, Flight Superintendents, Dispatch Specialists, and Dispatch ATC Specialists. The TWU 550 will share details directly with their members about the agreement and the voting process.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LUV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular