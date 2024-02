(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) announced on Thursday that it has reached a tentative agreement for a new labor contract with Transport Workers Union Local 555 also known as TWU 555, which represents almost 18,000 ramp, operations, provisioning, and cargo agents.

Details of the agreement were not disclosed.

