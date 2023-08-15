Southwest Airlines Reaches Tentative Agreement With Transport Workers Union

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said it has reached a tentative agreement with the Transport Workers Union Local 555 for the airline's Ramp, Operations, Provisioning, and Cargo Agents.

"I'm pleased with the work by both parties to reach a Tentative Agreement that would offer Employees well-deserved compensation increases and give Southwest needed efficiencies to keep us competitive," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines.

Southwest noted that the tentative agreement covers Southwest's 17,120 Ramp, Operations, Provisioning, and Cargo Agents. The Union will share details directly with its members about the agreement and the voting timeline.

