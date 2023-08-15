Southwest Airlines reaches tentative agreement with transport workers union

Adds details on tentative agreement in paragraph 2 and3

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N said on Tuesday it had reached a tentative agreement with the union that represents about 17,120 transport workers who handle ramp, operations, provisioning and cargo.

The workers will now earn $36.72 per hour, higher than the hourly wage at United Airlines Holdings UAL.O and Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N, based on the tentative agreement uploaded on Transport Workers Union Local 555's website.

The contract also meets the union's other demands such as improvement in retirement medical coverage, increasing company's 401(k) match and additional holidays at premium pay rates.

