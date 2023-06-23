News & Insights

Southwest Airlines reaches tentative agreement with mechanics union

June 23, 2023 — 09:46 am EDT

Written by Ananta Agarwal for Reuters ->

June 23 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines LUV.Nsaid on Friday it had reached a tentative agreement with the union representing the company's mechanics and related employees.

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), which represents more than 2800 Southwest employees, said the agreement, if ratified by members, will elevate salaries of aircraft maintenance technicians to "industry-leading" standards.

Employees and unions across industries have intensified their fight for better pay and work conditions over the past few months.

Southwest did not disclose the details of the agreement, although it said the union would provide the details of the agreement directly to its members.

