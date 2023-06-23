News & Insights

Markets
LUV

Southwest Airlines Reaches Tentative Agreement With AMFA For Mechanics & Related Employees

June 23, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association or AMFA, announced Friday that they have reached a Tentative Agreement (TA) for the airline's Mechanics & Related Employees.

If ratified by membership, AMFA said this agreement will elevate the Southwest Airlines Aircraft Maintenance Technicians (AMTs) to industry-leading compensation.

This agreement covers Southwest's more than 2,800 Mechanics & Related Employees, which includes the Company's Aircraft Maintenance Technicians, Aircraft Inspectors, Maintenance Controllers, and Training Instructors.

AMFA said it will communicate the details about the agreement and the voting timeline directly to its members.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LUV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.