Southwest Airlines Reach New 5-Year Contract With Aircraft Appearance Technicians

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) and the company's Aircraft Appearance Technicians, represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), have reached a new five-year agreement.

"This contract rewards our Appearance Technicians with immediate and future compensation increases while continuing to support Southwest's competitive cost position in the U.S. airline industry," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines®. "We want to thank all parties involved for their hard work identifying solutions that allowed us to reach this ratified agreement."

Southwest's nearly 170 Appearance Technicians help deliver safe, secure, clean, and reliable aircraft for Southwest's Customers and Employees. The ratified contract is effective immediately and becomes amendable on July 31, 2027.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.