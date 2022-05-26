Southwest Airlines raises second-quarter revenue forecast

May 26 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N on Thursday raised its second-quarter operating revenue forecast, as strong travel demand puts U.S. carriers on the fast track to a recovery from pandemic lows.

The carrier said it expects current-quarter operating revenue to rise 12% to 15% versus pre-pandemic levels, compared with its earlier forecast of an 8% to 12% rise.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

