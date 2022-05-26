Southwest Airlines Raises Q2 Operating Revenue Guidance

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said, based on current trends, it projects solid profits and operating margins, excluding special items, in second quarter 2022 and for the remainder of the current year. The company continues to experience strong load factors and an acceleration in bookings for summer travel.

Compared with 2019, Southwest Airlines Co. now expects second quarter operating revenue to be up 12% to 15%, revised from prior guidance of up 8% to 12%. Available seat miles or capacity is projected to decline approximately 7%.

Southwest Airlines said the improvement in second quarter 2022 operating revenue guidance is primarily attributable to continued passenger yield strength, which has more than offset the increase in its fuel price projection.

