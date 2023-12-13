News & Insights

Southwest Airlines raises fuel cost forecast for fourth quarter

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

December 13, 2023 — 06:49 am EST

Written by Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines LUV.N on Wednesday raised its forecast for fourth-quarter fuel costs, sending its shares down 1.4% in premarket trading.

The carrier, however, expects unit revenue for the quarter to improve to the higher end of its previous guidance range on the back of strong leisure demand.

Southwest forecast economic fuel costs of $3.00 to $3.10 per gallon, compared with its previous estimate of $2.90 to $3.00 per gallon.

It expects operating revenue per available seat mile (RASM) to be down in the range of 9% to 10% year-over-year. The airline had earlier expected its RASM to fall in the range of 9% to 11%.

