News & Insights

Stocks

Southwest Airlines' Q3 2024 Earnings: What to Expect

October 14, 2024 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by Rashmi Kumari for Barchart ->

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a major U.S. airline known for its low-cost business model and exceptional customer service, with a market cap of $18.32 billion. The company offers various travel solutions prioritizing affordability and convenience for leisure and business travelers. Southwest is set to release its Q3 earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect LUV to report a profit of $0.04 per share, down 89.5% from $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed or matched Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Its adjusted earnings of $0.58 per share for the last quarter surpassed the consensus estimate by 16%. Southwest's earnings beat was driven by modest revenue growth.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect LUV to report EPS of $0.54, down 65.6% from $1.57 in fiscal 2023.  

www.barchart.com

LUV stock is up 6% on a YTD basis, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 21.9% gains and the U.S. Global Jets ETF’s (JETS10.7% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Southwest Airlines stock climbed more than 5% after raising its Q3 revenue-per-capacity guidance and announcing a new $2.5 billion stock buyback program. On Jul. 25, Southwest Airlines reported its Q2 results. The company’s revenue of $7.35 billion surpassed the Wall Street forecasts of $7.32 billion. LUV shares gained more than 5% when the results were released.

The consensus opinion on LUV stock is cautious, with an overall “Hold” rating. Of 17 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” nine indicate a “Hold,” and three advise “Strong Sell.” 

LUV's average analyst price target is $29.18, which indicates that the stock trades at a premium.

More Stock Market News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Rashmi Kumari did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JETS
LUV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.