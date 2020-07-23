Markets
Southwest Airlines Q2 Operating Revenues Down 82.9% YoY

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported a second quarter net loss per share, excluding special items, of $2.67 compared to profit of $1.37, prior year. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $2.66, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter operating revenues were $1.0 billion, down 82.9 percent year-over-year, as a result of continued negative impacts to passenger demand and bookings due to the pandemic. Analysts expected revenue of $845.26 million for the quarter. Second quarter total operating expenses decreased 56.8 percent, year-over-year, to $2.1 billion.

Gary Kelly, CEO, said, "The demand for air travel remains weak, which was the driver of our second quarter net loss of approximately $1.5 billion, excluding special items. We were encouraged by improvements in May and June leisure passenger traffic trends, compared with March and April; however, the improving trends in revenue and bookings have recently stalled in July with the rise in COVID-19 cases. We will adjust our flight schedule aggressively and frequently in response to this volatile demand environment."

For July, the company estimates operating revenues to decrease, year-over-year, in the range of 70 to 75 percent; capacity to decrease approximately 30 percent; and load factor to be in the range of 40 to 45 percent.

For August, the company estimates operating revenues to decrease, year-over-year, in the range of 70 to 80 percent; capacity to decrease approximately 20 percent; and load factor to be in the range of 30 to 40 percent.

The company estimates September capacity to decrease in the range of 20 to 25 percent, year-over-year, and third quarter capacity to decrease in the range of 20 to 30 percent, year-over-year. Also, the company currently expects to reduce fourth quarter year-over-year capacity.

As of June 30, 2020, the company had approximately $14.5 billion in cash and short-term investments, and a fully available revolving credit facility of $1.0 billion.

