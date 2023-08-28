Southwest Airlines Promo: Buy One Flight, Get Nine Weeks Companion Pass Free

About once a year, a travel promotion comes along that is too good to be true. From Iberia miles at 0.3 cents each to free top-tier matched Hyatt status, these deals are the holy grail of travel hacking. But the returns from such promotions are usually the result of unintended consequences from a company that didn’t consider how creative miles and points experts can be. And they certainly don’t come around again.

Not this time. Southwest Airlines is transparently re-upping a deal from last year: Register for the promotion before August 30 and fly before September 30 and you’ll earn a companion pass valid from January 8 to March 8, 2024.

Note that award flights do not count, you must shell out cold hard cash for the flight you take in September to qualify.

The Southwest Companion Pass is one of the best travel deals out there. When you have one, you can take a companion on any Southwest flight with an available seat for only the cost of taxes and fees. And this applies whether you book your ticket with cash or with Southwest Rapid Rewards points.

The pass should arrive in your email inbox within 10 days after your second segment is completed. There’s a remarkable lack of fine print on this promotion: Taxes are your responsibility ($5.60 within the U.S., varies for International) and you can change your companion up to three times. Registration is required.

Consider This a Free Sample

Southwest is known for its generous policies including 2 free checked bags and free changes and cancellations, but it is still a business. The airline isn’t doing this without a motive: Southwest wants to introduce customers to the Companion Pass while simultaneously re-introducing skittish flyers to the idea of air travel.

The Companion Pass is known to be among the most lucrative deals in travel for those who maximize it. You normally have to earn 135,000 Rapid Rewards points through a combination of travel and/or credit card spending and welcome bonuses to earn the pass. However, once you have it in hand, the regular Companion Pass is good for travel for the remainder of the year you’re in plus the entire next year.

Is This Promotion Enough?

If you’re already planning a flight in September to a place conveniently served by Southwest, the promo is a no-brainer. But is it worth a special trip? Only if you know you have a trip coming up next winter that will be of more value than the price you pay to get the promotional pass in the first place.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.