Southwest Airlines Projects Strong Revenue Growth for Q4 2024

December 05, 2024 — 06:58 am EST

Southwest Airlines ( (LUV) ) has issued an announcement.

Southwest Airlines Co. is optimistic about its financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2024, projecting a 5.5% to 7.0% rise in unit revenues due to strong travel demand and improved revenue management. Despite a 4% decline in capacity, the company sees benefits from strategic actions like network optimization and marketing evolution. Southwest plans to enhance shareholder returns, including a $750 million share repurchase in early 2025, as part of its balanced capital allocation and fleet strategy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

