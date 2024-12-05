Southwest Airlines Projects Strong Revenue Growth for Q4 2024

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Southwest Airlines ( (LUV) ) has issued an announcement.
Southwest Airlines Co. is optimistic about its financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2024, projecting a 5.5% to 7.0% rise in unit revenues due to strong travel demand and improved revenue management. Despite a 4% decline in capacity, the company sees benefits from strategic actions like network optimization and marketing evolution. Southwest plans to enhance shareholder returns, including a $750 million share repurchase in early 2025, as part of its balanced capital allocation and fleet strategy.
