Southwest Airlines Projects Strong Revenue Growth for Q4 2024

Southwest Airlines Co. is optimistic about its financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2024, projecting a 5.5% to 7.0% rise in unit revenues due to strong travel demand and improved revenue management. Despite a 4% decline in capacity, the company sees benefits from strategic actions like network optimization and marketing evolution. Southwest plans to enhance shareholder returns, including a $750 million share repurchase in early 2025, as part of its balanced capital allocation and fleet strategy.

