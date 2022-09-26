Southwest Airlines President & COO Mike Van De Ven Plans To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said that Mike Van de Ven plans to step down from his role as Chief Operating Officer at the end of September and from his role as President at the end of December. Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan will assume the additional role of President, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Mike will become an Executive Advisor for the Company at the start of 2023.

The company announced several other leadership changes, effective October 1, 2022.

The company promoted Andrew Watterson to Chief Operating Officer from Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. Watterson joined Southwest Airlines in 2013 with a wealth of commercial and operational experience—from time serving the U.S. Army, to consulting air carriers across the globe in airline operations at both Oliver Wyman and Ernst & Young, and in leadership at Hawaiian Airlines.

Ryan Green is promoted from Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer to Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. In addition to his continued Leadership of the Marketing and Customer Experience & Engagement departments, Green will provide oversight to the Commercial Planning, Revenue Management & Pricing, and Southwest Business departments.

Linda Rutherford is promoted from Executive Vice President People & Communications & Chief Communications Officer to Chief Administration & Communications Officer.

