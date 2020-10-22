Markets
LUV

Southwest Airlines Posts Loss In Q3; Operating Revenues Down 68.2%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported a third quarter loss per share, excluding special items, of $1.99 compared to profit of $1.23, a year ago. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $2.35, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter operating revenues were $1.8 billion, down 68.2 percent year-over-year due to the continued negative impacts to passenger demand and bookings. Analysts expected revenue of $1.7 billion, for the quarter.

Gary Kelly, CEO, said, "The pandemic persists along with the negative effects on air travel demand, resulting in our third quarter net loss of approximately $1.2 billion. We are encouraged by modest improvements in leisure passenger traffic trends since the slowdown in demand experienced in July. However, until we have widely-available vaccines and achieve herd immunity, we expect passenger traffic and booking trends to remain fragile."

As of September 30, 2020, the company's total liquidity was $15.6 billion, consisting of cash and short-term investments of $14.6 billion and a fully available secured revolving credit facility of $1 billion. As of September 30, 2020, the company had current and noncurrent debt obligations that totaled $10.9 billion.

Southwest Airlines returned two leased 737-700 aircraft and retired one owned 737-700 aircraft during third quarter 2020, ending the quarter with 734 aircraft in its fleet. The company expects to return three leased 737-700 aircraft during fourth quarter 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LUV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular