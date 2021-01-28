Southwest Airlines Posts Adj. Loss In Q4; Operating Revenues Down 64.9%

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported a fourth quarter loss per share, excluding special items, of $1.29 compared to profit of $0.98, prior year. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $1.68, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total operating revenues were $2.01 billion, down 64.9 percent from a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $2.11 billion, for the quarter.

As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately $13.3 billion in cash and short-term investments and a fully available revolving credit line of $1.0 billion. As of December 31, 2020, the company had current and noncurrent debt obligations of $10.3 billion.

"Given the much-needed PSP Extension stimulus, we intend to avoid involuntary furloughs and pay cuts through 2021—preserving our unprecedented 50-year history of providing job security to Employees," said Gary Kelly, CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.