Southwest Airlines Pilots Association Board Approves Tentative Agreement For Membership Vote

December 20, 2023 — 07:50 pm EST

(RTTNews) - The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) board of directors voted to send a Tentative Agreement with Southwest Airlines to its 11,000-plus pilot membership for consideration.

The board believes the agreement achieves the goals of the pilot group, provides security for their families, and rewards their industry-leading productivity.

The agreement runs through December 2028 and provides significant gains in compensation, with pay rate increases over the next four years. The deal also includes improvements to work rules and flying schedules, better disability coverage, and increases to retirement benefits.

The SWAPA said that pilots will be voting on the Tentative Agreement until January 22.

