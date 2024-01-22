Southwest Airlines pilots approve new contract

Adds details in paragraph 2,3

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines LUV.N said on Monday its pilots approved a new five-year agreement with the airline.

The pilots, represented by the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA), voted "overwhelmingly" in favor of the new contract, the company said without providing the detailed results of the votes.

Carriers are offering bumper contracts to attract and retain pilots as travel rebounds after the pandemic, which forced many aviators to leave the industry.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192;))

