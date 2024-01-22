Southwest Airlines Pilots Approve New Collective Bargaining Agreement

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said that its Pilots, represented by the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, approved a new collective bargaining agreement.

Southwest noted that the five-year agreement covers about 11,000 Southwest Pilots, and provides them with compensation, modified scheduling practices, and quality-of-life enhancements, including paid maternity and parental leave, with an opportunity for an additional extended bonding leave.

In addition, the contract maintains Southwest's operational advantages, including a new process for recovering Pilot network, if needed.

Meanwhile, Southwest said it remains in negotiations with two union-represented workgroups and is committed to reaching agreements that reward those Employees for their Southwest contributions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.