Southwest Airlines orders 34 more 737 MAX aircraft from Boeing

June 8 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines LUV.N said on Tuesday it had ordered 34 new Boeing Co BA.N 737 MAX 7 aircraft to receive in 2022, as the U.S. airline prepares for a vaccine-driven recovery in travel demand.

The move lifts the carrier's firm orders for the MAX 7 aircraft to 234 planes in total. (https://bit.ly/3pvTNgF)

The mass rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and easing travel restrictions have bolstered hopes of a rebound in bookings for U.S. carriers after they suffered heavy losses in 2020.

Southwest on Tuesday also tightened its second-quarter average core cash burn forecast to between $1 million and $2 million per day, compared with the previous range of $1 million to $3 million per day.

Cash burn, a measure that U.S. airlines began providing in 2020 to measure liquidity in light of the pandemic, was about $2 million per day in May.

The company said it continues to expect revenue to improve in June from a month earlier, driven by higher leisure passenger traffic and fares.

"Passenger demand and booking trends remain primarily leisure-oriented," it said in a statement.

