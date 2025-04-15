Southwest Airlines Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Southwest Airlines. Our analysis of options history for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $332,894, and 9 were calls, valued at $465,508.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $29.0 for Southwest Airlines, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Southwest Airlines's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Southwest Airlines's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $29.0 in the last 30 days.

Southwest Airlines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $0.64 $0.59 $0.63 $20.00 $120.8K 82 1.9K LUV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.01 $0.9 $0.9 $26.00 $117.1K 4.6K 1.5K LUV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.7 $0.6 $0.7 $26.00 $91.1K 4.6K 2.8K LUV CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $0.74 $0.69 $0.73 $27.00 $50.9K 214 1.4K LUV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $0.52 $0.44 $0.52 $26.00 $50.7K 925 4.6K

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic air carrier in the United States by passengers boarded. Southwest operates nearly 800 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet. Despite offering some longer routes and a few perks for business travelers, the airline predominantly specializes in short-haul, leisure flights operated in a single, open-seating cabin configuration in a point-to-point network. In late 2025, Southwest will modify its cabins to offer some seats with extra legroom and will update its ticketing process to offer assigned seats.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Southwest Airlines, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Southwest Airlines

With a trading volume of 6,081,227, the price of LUV is up by 0.86%, reaching $25.78.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 9 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Southwest Airlines

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $30.2.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Sell rating on Southwest Airlines, maintaining a target price of $30. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Southwest Airlines, which currently sits at a price target of $30. * An analyst from UBS has elevated its stance to Neutral, setting a new price target at $36. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Southwest Airlines, maintaining a target price of $32. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Sell rating for Southwest Airlines, targeting a price of $23.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

Latest Ratings for LUV

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Sell Sell Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral

