Southwest Airlines To Offer Service To Cyril E. King International Airport

July 14, 2025 — 08:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV), Monday announced its plan to grow its network in 2026 with new service at Cyril E. King International Airport on St. Thomas, increasing accessibility and connectivity to its customers.

Speaking about the decision, CEO Bob Jordan stated, "We want to make Southwest Airlines the easy and obvious choice every time, and this is another meaningful step in our ongoing transformation."

The airline company also intends to begin selling assigned and premium seating in the third quarter of this year and plans to operate with its new fare bundles and a reconfigured fleet, including extra legroom seating, in the first quarter of 2026.

In the pre-market hours, LUV is trading at $36.65, down 1.28 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

