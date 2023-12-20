Southwest Airlines' new pilot contract provides for 50% pay raise over 5 years

Adds more details of new contract in paragraph 4-5, quotes in paragraph 6

CHICAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Pilots at Southwest Airlines LUV.N will get about a 50% pay raise over a five-year period in their new contract, according to the details shared by their union on Wednesday.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA), which represents more than 10,000 pilots at the Dallas-based carrier, also said its board has voted to send the deal to members for a ratification vote.

On Tuesday, the union said it has reached an agreement with the company for a $12 billion contract deal.

Southwest pilots will get a 29.15% pay raise immediately after the new contract's ratification and a hike of 4% each in 2025, 2026 and 2027. The agreement provides for a 3.25% gain in wages in 2028.

After the contract ends in December 2028, they will get a 2.5% bonus each year until a new agreement is reached, the union said.

"The board believes this agreement achieves the goals of the pilot group, provides security for their families, and rewards their industry-leading productivity," the union said.

Pilots will vote on the tentative agreement until Jan. 22, it said.

