News & Insights

Markets
LUV

Southwest Airlines Mechanics And Related Employees Approve New Bargaining Agreement

July 27, 2023 — 09:03 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said that its Mechanics and Related Employees, represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, voted in favor of a new collective bargaining agreement.

It is the seventh contract ratified by Southwest Airlines and its union partners since October 2022.

Southwest Airlines noted that the new agreement covers its 2,870 Mechanics and Related Employees, which includes the Company's Aircraft Maintenance Technicians, Aircraft Inspectors, Maintenance Controllers, Training Instructors, and Ground Support Equipment Technicians, and becomes amendable on August 16, 2027.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LUV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.