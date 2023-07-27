Southwest Airlines Mechanics And Related Employees Approve New Bargaining Agreement

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said that its Mechanics and Related Employees, represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, voted in favor of a new collective bargaining agreement.

It is the seventh contract ratified by Southwest Airlines and its union partners since October 2022.

Southwest Airlines noted that the new agreement covers its 2,870 Mechanics and Related Employees, which includes the Company's Aircraft Maintenance Technicians, Aircraft Inspectors, Maintenance Controllers, Training Instructors, and Ground Support Equipment Technicians, and becomes amendable on August 16, 2027.

