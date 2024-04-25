Southwest Airlines makes big operational changes after 2024 financial report.

Southwest Airlines, one of the leading consumer aviation brands in the United States, has been in the spotlight for a series of operational adjustments, all prompted by the findings of its initial 2024 financial report.

The airfare provider has announced that 2,000 staff will be made redundant and Southwest will no longer provide its services to four airports.

Southwest makes changes

Bob Jordan, President and Chief Executive Officer for Southwest, stated, “While it is disappointing to incur a first quarter loss, we exited the quarter with healthy profits and margins in the month of March. We are focused on controlling what we can control and have already taken swift action to address our financial underperformance and adjust for revised aircraft delivery expectations.

Despite Jordan highlighting the “healthy profits” there will sadly be redundancies at the company. Southwest expects to end 2024 2,000 staff lighter than at the beginning of the year.

The company also hit record first quarter operating revenues of $6.3 billion, so it seems the staff will be taking the brunt of the “financial underperformance” mentioned by Southwest’s President and CEO.

He would confirm the damage control later in the financial report’s opening statement: “We are implementing cost control initiatives, including limiting hiring and offering voluntary time off programs. We now expect to end 2024 with approximately 2,000 fewer Employees as compared with the end of 2023.”

Southwest recorded a Net Loss of $231 million which has been the catalyst for the hiring action taken by the company. Further cost-cutting comes in the form of Southwest pulling back at Cozumel, Mexico; Syracuse, New York; Bellingham, Washington; and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. Withdrawing flight services from these locations.

Boeing in turmoil

As we reported earlier this month Boeing has experienced a huge setback in the form of The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cracking down on the aircraft maker.

A door plug unexpectedly blew off, causing the regulator to ground a United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9. Thousands of flights were canceled, and United’s production line was stalled while the FAA investigated the harrowing incident.

Jordan said of the FFA’s decisions regarding Boeing “The recent news from Boeing regarding further aircraft delivery delays presents significant challenges for both 2024 and 2025. We are reacting and replanning quickly to mitigate the operational and financial impacts while maintaining dependable and reliable flight schedules for our Customers.”

So it looks like a leaner version of Southwest is to come, but it remains to be seen if profits will take off if such a huge cost-cutting exercise is underway.

