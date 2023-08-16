Southwest Airlines (LUV) & TWU 555 Ink Tentative Agreement

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV and Transport Workers Union Local 555 (TWU 555) announced that they have reached a tentative deal. The provisional deal covers LUV’s 17,120 ramp, operations, provisioning, and cargo agents.

Per vice president Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines, Adam Carlisle, “Our hardworking Ramp, Operations, Provisioning, and Cargo Agents serve a valuable role in helping Southwest Airlines by providing a great experience for our customers. I'm pleased with the work by both parties to reach a Tentative Agreement that would offer Employees well-deserved compensation increases and give Southwest needed efficiencies to keep us competitive.”

It is important to note that the tentative deal will only become effective if it is approved through the ratification voting process. The outcome of this voting procedure will determine the future of this agreement. The details of LUV’s current agreement and voting timeline will be directly communicated to Southwest Airlines’ members by TWU 555.

