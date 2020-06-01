Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Resume Caribbean, Mexican Flights

In a customer-friendly move, Southwest Airlines LUV extended its published flight schedule from Oct 31, 2020 to Jan 4, 2021. Through this expansion, the carrier aims to introduce additional flights and routes to cater to the anticipated spike in demand for leisure travel during autumn and winter holidays.

Evidently, Southwest aims to operate more nonstop flights from destinations like Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas and Nashville. From Nov 1, 2020 onward, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) low-cost carrier will add nonstop roundtrip flights (thrice daily) connecting Long Beach with Phoenix. Moreover, a nonstop flight will operate between Long Beach and Austin once a day.

Per the stretched flight roster, Southwest will operate a new nonstop flight once a day connecting Nashville and Orange County/Santa Ana, Calif. Further, the carrier will run a nonstop service between Ontario and Houston (Hobby) once daily from Nov. 1, 2020 onward. The flights will not operate on Sundays. Moreover, Southwest will add multiple nonstop flights across various cities in the United States starting Dec 17, 2020.

This apart, the airline currently aims to resume flights to Mexico and the Caribbean via Cancun, San Jose del Cabo/Los Cabos, Havana, Montego Bay and Nassau beginning Jul 1, 2020.

