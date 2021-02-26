Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Add 2 Routes for Widening Network

In a bid to expand its network, Southwest Airlines LUV intends to add two routes. Following this extension in May 2021, Southwest Airlines passengers will be able to access Montana and the Florida Panhandle. Notably, the Florida Panhandle includes cities like Destin and Fort Walton Beach. The new routes to these tourist-friendly spots are likely to attract additional traffic, particularly in the upcoming summer season.

As part of this geographical expansion, the Dallas-based carrier will start operating flight services to an 11th airport (Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport) in Florida on May 6, 2021. From the same date, daily flights connecting Destin/Ft. Walton Beach and Baltimore/Washington, Dallas (Love Field) as well as Nashville will initiate operations. Nonstop daily flights connecting Destin/Ft. Walton Beach and the Chicago (Midway) airport will commence on Jun 6. While flights on the Nashville route will be operated thrice a week (each way), the remaining routes will have one weekly flight either way. One-way fares on the routes begin at $69.

The other part of the expansion process will see Southwest Airlines introduce two daily nonstop flights (each way) on the Bozeman-Denver and Bozeman- Las Vegas routes on May 27. One-way fares on the routes are $39. Service to Denver will increase to four flights daily from Jun 6.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Southwest Airlines currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Triton International Limited TRTN, FedEx Corporation FDX and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI. While FedEx carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) currently, both Triton and Herc Holdings presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Triton, FedEx and Herc Holdings is pegged at 10%, 12% and 31.2%, respectively.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.9% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Get Free Report



FedEx Corporation (FDX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Get Free Report



Triton International Limited (TRTN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.