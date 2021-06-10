Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed the most recent trading day at $57.50, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had gained 0.36% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 2.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

LUV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.44, up 83.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.67 billion, up 264.09% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.32 per share and revenue of $15.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +78.78% and +66.87%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LUV. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.24% higher within the past month. LUV is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

