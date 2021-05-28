Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed at $61.46, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 0.87% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41% in that time.

LUV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, LUV is projected to report earnings of -$0.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 79.4%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.6 billion, up 256.84% from the prior-year quarter.

LUV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.44 per share and revenue of $14.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +76.85% and +64.07%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LUV. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.77% higher within the past month. LUV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.