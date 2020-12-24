Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed at $46.28, marking a -1.01% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 3.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.27%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LUV as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.64, down 267.35% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.13 billion, down 62.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$6.52 per share and revenue of $9.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of -252.69% and -59.14%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LUV. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LUV is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 249, putting it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LUV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

