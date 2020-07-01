Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed at $33.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.5% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 0.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 7.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.89%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LUV as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 23, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.74, down 300% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $753.78 million, down 87.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$4.74 per share and revenue of $10.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of -211.01% and -52.78%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LUV should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher within the past month. LUV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LUV in the coming trading sessions

