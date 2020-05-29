Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed the most recent trading day at $32.10, moving -1.38% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.29%.

LUV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, LUV is projected to report earnings of -$3.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 321.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $568.20 million, down 90.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$4.47 per share and revenue of $10.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of -204.68% and -52.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LUV. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 48.8% lower. LUV is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LUV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.