Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know

Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed at $32.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 5.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.92%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.83%.

Southwest Airlines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.15, up 53.13% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.76 billion, up 22.61% from the year-ago period.

LUV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.71 per share and revenue of $27.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +133.62% and +14.1%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southwest Airlines should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.96% lower within the past month. Southwest Airlines is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Southwest Airlines has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.2 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.72, which means Southwest Airlines is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, LUV's PEG ratio is currently 0.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LUV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.