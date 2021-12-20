Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed the most recent trading day at $39.36, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 15.31% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 4.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Southwest Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of -$0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 87.6%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.88 billion, up 142.42% from the prior-year quarter.

LUV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.40 per share and revenue of $15.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +61.41% and +71.59%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Southwest Airlines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.12% higher. Southwest Airlines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.