Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed at $40.10, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 11.62% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 2.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Southwest Airlines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of -$0.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 64.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.52 billion, up 120.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $21.47 billion, which would represent changes of +153.49% and +35.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Southwest Airlines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher within the past month. Southwest Airlines currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Southwest Airlines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.12. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.35.

Meanwhile, LUV's PEG ratio is currently 5.85. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 5.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.