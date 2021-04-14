Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed the most recent trading day at $63.03, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 4.44% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 0.01% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.07% in that time.

LUV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 22, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.86, down 1140% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2 billion, down 52.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.77 per share and revenue of $14.25 billion, which would represent changes of +71.54% and +57.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LUV. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.73% higher. LUV currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

